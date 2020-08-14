Biffy Clyro: A Celebration Of Endings might be the beginning of something

Biffy Clyro: A Celebration Of Endings deals A Celebration Of Endings Amazon Prime £10.99 Biffy Clyro - A Celebration... Base.com £10.99 Biffy Clyro A celebration of... EMP UK £18.99 A Celebration Of Endings... Amazon Prime £19.98 Show More Deals

A huge swathe of the hard rock audience looked askance when Biffy Clyro headlined the main stage at Download in 2017, and reacted similarly when they were announced in the same position for 2021.

One school of thought considered them too indie for the slot, while another wondered whether the band were even be big enough for the cradle of festival metal.

To their credit, Biffy Clyro have become an arena rock act while we were all staring into our pints. They’ve even used sleeve designers Hipgnosis for previous albums, and you don’t get much more grandstanding than that.

Biffy fan or not, there is much to enjoy on this album, such as the thundering North Of No South and the snap of Tiny Indoor Fireworks. But it’s the lingering beautiful sadness of songs like Space and Opaque that really stays with you.