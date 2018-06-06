Watch Bent Knee’s video for new song Paper Earth

Bent Knee have released a live video for a brand new track, Paper Earth.

The 30-minute, six-part track is a journey that explores how memory continously alters the present. The Boston-based art rock band were commissioned by NYC’s Ecstatic Music Festival & Celebrity Series of Boston’s Stave Sessions to compose the piece.

The footage of the band performing Paper Earth was recorded live in Zurich, where the composition was premiered. Watch it below.

Bent Knee released their third album, Land Animal, in 2017 via InsideOut Music. They begin a North American tour on June 6.

Bent Knee US tour dates

Jun 6: The Saint, Asbury Park NJ

Jun 7: Mercury Lounge, New York NY

Jun 8: The Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia, PA

Jun 9: Metro Gallery, Baltimore, MD

Jun 11: Cat's Cradle, Carrboro NC

Jun 14: The Masquerade, Atlanta GA

Jun 15: Gasa Gasa, New Orleans LA

Jun 17: The Sidewinder, Austin TX

Jun 19: Launchpad, Albuquerque NM

Jun 20: Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ

Jun 21: Soda Bar, San Diego CA

Jun 22: Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles CA

Jun 23: Café Du Nord, San Francisco CA

Jun 24: Art Boutiki, San Jose CA

Jun 28: HiFi Music Hall, Eugene OR

Jun 29: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR

Jun 30: Barboza, Seattle WA

Jul 3: Neurolux, Boise ID

Jul 5: Kilby Court, Salt Lake City UT

Jul 6: Lost Lake, Denver CO

Jul 7: The Bottleneck, Lawrence KS

Jul 8: Fubar, St Louis MO

Jul 9: 7th St Entry, Minneapolis MN

Jul 11: Schubas Tavern, Chicago IL

Jul 12: Art In, Madison WI

Jul 13: Mac’s Bar, Lansing MI

Jul 14: Pig and Whiskey Festival, Ferndale MI

Jul 15: Holland Theatre, Bellafontaine OH

Jul 17: Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH

Jul 18: Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY

Jul 19: The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA

Jul 21: Amityville Music Hall, Amityville, NY