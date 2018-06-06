Watch Bent Knee’s video for new song Paper Earth

Bent Knee have released a live video for a brand new track, Paper Earth.
The 30-minute, six-part track is a journey that explores how memory continously alters the present. The Boston-based art rock band were commissioned by NYC’s Ecstatic Music Festival & Celebrity Series of Boston’s Stave Sessions to compose the piece.
The footage of the band performing Paper Earth was recorded live in Zurich, where the composition was premiered. Watch it below.
Bent Knee released their third album, Land Animal, in 2017 via InsideOut Music. They begin a North American tour on June 6.
Bent Knee US tour dates
Jun 6: The Saint, Asbury Park NJ
Jun 7: Mercury Lounge, New York NY
Jun 8: The Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia, PA
Jun 9: Metro Gallery, Baltimore, MD
Jun 11: Cat's Cradle, Carrboro NC
Jun 14: The Masquerade, Atlanta GA
Jun 15: Gasa Gasa, New Orleans LA
Jun 17: The Sidewinder, Austin TX
Jun 19: Launchpad, Albuquerque NM
Jun 20: Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ
Jun 21: Soda Bar, San Diego CA
Jun 22: Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles CA
Jun 23: Café Du Nord, San Francisco CA
Jun 24: Art Boutiki, San Jose CA
Jun 28: HiFi Music Hall, Eugene OR
Jun 29: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR
Jun 30: Barboza, Seattle WA
Jul 3: Neurolux, Boise ID
Jul 5: Kilby Court, Salt Lake City UT
Jul 6: Lost Lake, Denver CO
Jul 7: The Bottleneck, Lawrence KS
Jul 8: Fubar, St Louis MO
Jul 9: 7th St Entry, Minneapolis MN
Jul 11: Schubas Tavern, Chicago IL
Jul 12: Art In, Madison WI
Jul 13: Mac’s Bar, Lansing MI
Jul 14: Pig and Whiskey Festival, Ferndale MI
Jul 15: Holland Theatre, Bellafontaine OH
Jul 17: Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH
Jul 18: Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY
Jul 19: The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA
Jul 21: Amityville Music Hall, Amityville, NY