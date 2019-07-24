Watch Behemoth’s NSFW video for Sabbath Mater

Behemoth have released a new video for their track Sabbath Mater.

The song has been lifted from the band’s most recent studio album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which launched in October last year.

Behemoth have released the video to coincide with their appearance on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow, which will get under way this coming Friday – a bill which will also include Volbeat and Gojira.

Speaking about the I Loved You At Your Darkest title, vocalist and guitarist Nergal said: “It doesn't get more blasphemous than this. It's a verse from the Bible – it’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself.

“For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it's sacrilege to the extreme.”

Find a full list of the Knotfest Roadshow dates below.