Have Babymetal unveiled their new member?

Babymetal performed with a new member at this weekend’s Glastonbury festival.

The Kawaii-metal band appeared as a trio on Sunday June 30, where original members Su-Metal and Moametal were joined by singer Riho Sayashi of Japanese pop group Morning Musume. Sayashi also sang with the band onstage in Japan at a show in June, though it’s unclear is she is a permanent replacement for Yuimetal, who left in October 2018.

The Glastobnbury appearance was Babymetal’s first UK show in over a year. Their eight song set included current single PA PA YA!! plus another untitled new song that will presumably appear on their upcoming album, Metal Galaxy.

Babymetal will release Metal Galaxy, on October 11.

“The album’s main theme is that Babymetal are on an odyssey to the Metal Galaxy and a different variety of songs are packed within the album,” said the band in a statement. “Welcome to the world of Babymetal!!

The tracklisting for Metal Galaxy has yet to be revealed, though you can see the album artwork below. It is available to pre-order.