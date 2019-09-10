Watch Babymetal light up Washington on their US headline tour

Babymetal are currently on their headline tour of the US which kicked off earlier this month with a set at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live.

On Sunday evening, the Japanese outfit played at The Anthem in Washington – and fan-filmed footage by user Jim Powers from the evening has now appeared online, showing Babymetal tearing through tracks including Gimme Chocolate, Megitsune, Elevator Girl, PA PA YA!!, Distortion and KARATE.

Check out the videos below.

Babymetal will release their new album Metal Galaxy on October 11 which will include a number of guest artists, including Sabaton's Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz.

A statement on Metal Galaxy reads: “The new album expresses light and darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and ‘new metal’ created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.

“Just like the Sun and the Moon changes the appearance of this world with its daylight and moonlight, with evermore new type of various sounds, their music paints the metal galaxy in different colours.”

Babymetal will return to Japan in November for four arena shows, where they’ll be joined by special guests Bring Me The Horizon.

Babymetal: Metal Galaxy

1. FUTURE METAL

2. DA DA DANCE (feat. Tak Matsumoto)

3. Elevator Girl - English ver.

4. Shanti Shanti Shanti

5. Oh! MAJINAI (feat. Joakim Brodén)

6. Brand New Day (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage)

7. Night Night Burn!

8. IN THE NAME OF

9. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

10. PA PA YA!! (feat. F. Hero)

11. Kagerou

12. Starlight

13. Shine

14. Arkadia

