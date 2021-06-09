Watch Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz front Powerwolf for new Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend video

Powerwolf have recruited Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz for a remake of their 2018 single Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend.

The new version of the song will be released on Missa Cantorem, a bonus album included with various special formats of the German band’s forthcoming Call Of The Wild album, which is due for release via Napalm Records on July 16.



Alissa White-Gluz says, “I enjoyed putting a woman’s spin on Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend altering the lyrics to fit a strong message of female empowerment and delivering them with a mighty roar! Thanks to Powerwolf for being open to having their song reconstructed like this!”

“It was a pleasure to work and perform together with Alissa for the very first time on our joint video shoot for Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend,” says keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel. “Immediately, there was a great energetic atmosphere on set! Alissa is such a wonderful artist and interacting with her during this shoot as well as re-interpreting this video together was an amazing experience.”

By way of comparison, here’s the original video shot for the 2018 single.



“As a heavy metal band, you’re not supposed to have videos with people dancing in them,” guitarist Matthew Greywolf told Hammer last year. “Especially not nuns…”

Greywolf says of Call Of The Wild, “With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in Blood for Blood (Faoladh) or the ballad like Alive or Undead, we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!”