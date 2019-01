Watch Anna von Hausswolff's astonishing 20-minute live version of Ugly And Vengeful

Anna von Hausswolff has released a live version of her track Ugly And Vengeful.

The song originally appeared on von Hausswolff’s latest studio album Dead Magic, which launched on March 2 last year through City Slang.

The video was filmed in Stockholm, Sweden, just a few weeks after the follow-up to 2015’s The Miraculous was released and has been uploaded to mark the announcement of a run of European and Russian tour dates.

They’ll get under way on January 24 in Copenhagen, where von Hausswolff will be joined by guitarists Karl Vento and Joel Fabiansson, keyboardist Filip Leyman, drummer Ulrik Ording and bassist David Sabel.

In August last year, von Hausswolff released a live video of The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra.

Anna von Hausswolff 2019 tour dates

Jan 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Jan 25: Arhus Atlas, Denmark

Jan 26: Aalborg Northern Winter Beat Festival, Denmark

Feb 15: Uppsala Katalin, Sweden

Feb 16: Norrköping Arbis, Sweden

Feb 22: Sundsvall Pipeline, Sweden

Feb 23: Östersund Storsjöteatern, Sweden

Feb 24: Umeå Väven, Sweden

Mar 21: Oslo TBC, Norway

Mar 22: Bergen TBC, Norway

Mar 23: Stavanger TBC, Norway

Apr 12: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 28: Krems Donau Festival, Austria

May 18: Moscow TBC, Russia

May 19: St. Petersburg TBC, Russia