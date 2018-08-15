Anna von Hausswolff shares live video and charts US tour

Anna von Hausswolff has released a live video for her track The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra.

The performance was captured earlier this year in Stockholm, Sweden, as von Hausswolff played in support of her latest album Dead Magic, which launched in March through City Slang.

The clip has been released to mark the news that von Hausswolff, guitarists Karl Vento and Joel Fabiansson, keyboardist Filip Leyman, drummer Ulrik Ording and bassist David Sabel will tour across the US later this year.

The run of eight dates will kick off at San Bernadino’s Cal Jam festival on October 6 and conclude with a special pipe organ show at Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel on the 16th of the month.

Find a full list of dates below

Anna von Hausswolff 2018 US tour dates

Oct 06: San Bernadino Cal Jam Festival, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco Chapel, CA

Oct 09: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Oct 10: Seattle Chop Suey, WA

Oct 12: Boise Neurolux, ID

Oct 13: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Oct 14: Denver Marquis, CO

Oct 16: Chicago Rockefeller Memorial Chapel University of Chicago Festival, IL