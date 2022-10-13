Watch an amazing time-lapse video of Hellraiser’s Jamie Clayton become the new Pinhead

The makers of the new Hellraiser reboot have released footage of actress Jamie Clayton’s epic four hour transformation into Pinhead.

Clayton, who has taken on the role originated by Doug Bradley in the original 1987 horror movie and several sequels, spent four hours each day transforming into the iconic Hell Priest for the new movie, currently airing on Hulu in the US.

The time-lapse footage shows Clayton being fitted out with a flayed-skin-style bodysuit and a latex headmask that eventually transforms into Pinhead’s instantly recognisable look.

“There’s a lot of a prosthetics and the suit is very heavy and very tight, and it’s constricting,” says Clayton in the video. “But it‘s so beautiful. It‘s wild.”

Doug Bradley himself recently paid tribute to Clayton‘s take on Pinhead on Twitter after viewing the new version of the character.

The actor wrote: “I’m a bit blown away by this! The clever re-design of the make-up;the shimmer of the ‘pin heads’; the palette; whatever that keyhole/locket/tracheotomy thing is at the throat. It’s simple, subtle, disturbing and sexy. Everything it should be. Peace and Pain.”

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine features an epic look back at the original Hellraiser movie, featuring a brand new interview with Doug Bradley as well as superfan Dani Filth.

“I've always said that the image of Pinhead is an image of received pain,” Bradley tells Hammer. “‘Look what was done to me’ or ‘look what I did to myself… Now imagine what I could do to you.’”

