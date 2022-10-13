Lamb Of God rise up in the new issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

In the new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), we find out why Lamb Of God’s new album Omens is angrier than ever – but how Randy Blythe hasn’t lost faith in human nature just yet. From reforestation projects in Ecuador to supporting his friend Damien Echols of the ‘West Memphis Three’, to his photography projects and love of British TV, he’s making the most of his short time here on Earth.

Also in the issue, we mark the 25th anniversary of Metallica’s Reload album by revisiting their controversial mid-90s era. The eyeliner, haircuts and bluesy riffs might have taken them in a controversial direction, but were they right about it after all?

We also remember Suicide Silence’s Mitch Lucker, 10 years after his tragic passing, and quiz Lzzy Hale on Dio and singing to trees. Elsewhere, we dissect how Hellraiser influenced a generation of metal bands, hang out with The Hu on tour in California, and revisit Murderdolls anthem Dead In Hollywood.

Plus, we go front row at the unforgettable Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, watch Machine Head and Amon Amarth set arenas alight, and dive into ambitious new albums from Devin Townsend and Architects.

There’s all this, plus Amy Lee, Sonja, In Flames, Lorna Shore, Coheed And Cambria, Lacuna Coil, Bridear, Cancer Bats and much, more more.

