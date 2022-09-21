Watch the first trailer for the much-hyped new Hellraiser reboot

It's one of the most highly anticipated horror reboots of recent years, and now, following the dramatic reveal of Jamie Clayton as the new Pinhead earlier this month, the first trailer for the new Hellraiser movie has landed.

Directed by David Bruckner (The Night House), Hellraiser is the first entry into the franchise since 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. Clayton's casting marks the third time Pinhead has been recast following Doug Bradley's two-decade tenure in the role, but unlike the last two previous instalments, Clayton's Pinhead appears to signify a fresh vision for the character itself.

The two-minute trailer has the look and feel of early-00s horror, with a host of plucky youngsters seemingly set to face the wrath of Pinhead and his chums. As well as a better look at Clayton as Pinhead - who gets to spit some typically dramatic lines - we also get a sneak peak at a new-look puzzle box, new Cenobites (including what appears to be an updated take on fan-favourite Chatterer) and a new-look Leviathan, the mysterious overseer of the Cenobites who played a key role in second Hellraiser film, Hellbound.

"We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character [of Pinhead]," David Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly. "We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person's identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways [Clayton is a trans woman], but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed, that's how we got there."

A synopsis for the new movie reads: "In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."

Watch the trailer for Hellraiser below. It lands on October 4 via Hulu.