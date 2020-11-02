Watch Alter Bridge’s lyric video for new song Last Rites, written during lockdown

“Say goodbye to the only way of life you’ve ever known.”

This rather ominous lyric lies at the heart of Last Rites, the new single from Alter Bridge, set to feature on the Florida quartet’s new EP, Walk The Sky 2.0.

Written during lockdown, after the band were forced to cancel their entire touring plans for 2020, the song features alongside six live tracks on the EP, due for release on November 6 via Napalm Records. The EP’s live tracks were picked from gigs the quartet played in January/February, before the global touring circuit ground to a halt.

The video for the song revolves around a fortune teller making a prediction based on the song’s lyrics.

Walk The Sky 2.0 track list

1. Last Rites

2. Wouldn’t You Rather (Live)

3. Pay No Mind (Live)

4. Native Son (Live)

5. Godspeed (Live)

6. In The Deep (Live)

7. Dying Light (Live)