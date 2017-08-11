Watch Accept perform Die By The Sword at Wacken Open Air

Accept have shared a live video of them performing their track Die By The Sword.

It was filmed at this month’s Wacken Open Air in Germany, with the track lifted from their 15th studio album The Rise Of Chaos which arrived on August 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Blind Rage, Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann said: “The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often.

“Wherever we go, there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know. What was there today can be gone tomorrow and it’s somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next.

“The cover portrays our last stage set – but now clearly ‘destroyed’ like after a catastrophe.”

Accept will resume their live shows in support of the new album from September, with dates planned in the US, Japan and South America.

Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Accept The Rise Of Chaos tracklist

Die By The Sword Hole In The Head The Rise Of Chaos Koolaid No Regrets Analog Man What’s Done Is Done Worlds Colliding Carry The Weight Race To Extinction

Sep 07: Beverly Hills Saban Theatre, CA

Sep 10: Fukuoka Shi Drum Logos, Japan

Sep 12: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan

Sep 13: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan

Sep 14: Nakano Ku Sun Plaza Hall, Japan

Sep 17: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 26: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 28: Houston White Oak Music Hall, NY

Sep 29: Saint Charles The Arcada, IL

Sep 30: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Nov 15: Florianopolis Teatro Ademir Rosa, Brazil

Nov 17: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina

Nov 19: Montevideo Sala Del Museo, Uruguay

Nov 21: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Nov 23: Asuncion Alternativo, Paraguay

Nov 25: Bogota Festival Del Diablo III, Colombia

Nov 27: San Jose Peppers, Costa Rica

