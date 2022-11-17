Watch a raging bull cause havoc in Enter Shikari's video for Bull featuring former The Voice contestant Cody Frost

Enter Shikari have shared a new single, Bull, featuring Cody Frost.

A song taking aim at bullies, trolls and harassers, Bull is the second single from the St. Albans quartet in 2022, following on from The Void Stares Back, their collaboration with Wargasm.

Talking about the theme of the single, Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says, “Some people seem to crop up in your life, do immense damage to it, and then scuttle off again unscathed and unfazed. Whether it’s harassers or bullies, social media trolls, or ill-considered romantic partners, this song is about those who damage your mental health, your self-esteem, and even your very identity.”



Talking about Cody Frost's appearance on the song, Reynolds adds, “We’ve known Cody for years and years now, and consider them a real part of the inner Shikari family. We’ve always known they were a wonderful talent and it’s been great to see them begin to ascend and find their voice.



“When I was writing the chorus to Bull I could just immediately hear their voice. It seemed ingrained in the very viscera of the song already. We showed them the track and they came at us with all the passion in the world. Cody has incredible dynamic ability and is able to offer enormous power but with real vulnerability and tenderness never too far away. It was a joy to have them on this one, it all came together so effortlessly and we are all over the moon with the result”.



Cody Frost adds: “I can’t tell you how much this collab means to me, and it came at just the right time. I’d been through a hard breakup and lost everything, so when [Shikari guitarist] Rory [Clewlow] messaged me asking if I wanted to be on a Shikari track, I lost my mind!



“I’ve been a huge fan of Enter Shikari since I was 15, I even have my favourite track title tattooed on my palms. When I got the news I sat in my room for hours and the lyrics just poured out, I went into the studio with Dan (Weller), who has worked with me on my own music and some of Shikari’s too, to lay down the vocals while the band listened! Filming the video was a dream, my favourite musicians serving me pies!!! It was surreal, and the concept was so fun I just know that Shikari fans are gonna dig it.”

Watch the video for Bull below:

Enter Shikari are set to hit the road next months for dates in mainland Europe. The quartet will play:



Dec 08: Le Trabendo Paris, FRA

Dec 09: Black Lab Lille, FRA

Dec 11: Oosterpoort Groningen, HOL

Dec 12: Waschhaus Potsdam, GER

Dec 13: Schlachthof Wiesbaden GER

Dec 15: Substage Karlsruhe, GER

Dec 16: Garage Saarbrücken, GER

Dec 17: Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, GER

Dec 19: Posthalle Würzburg, GER

Dec 20: Turbinenhalle 2 Oberhausen, GER

Dec 21: Werk2 Leipzig, GER

The band also headline Slam Dunk festival in May.