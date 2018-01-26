WASP unleash video for "ReIdolized" version of Chainsaw Charlie

WASP have released a video for Chainsaw Charlie. The song originally appeared on the band’s classic 1992 album The Crimson Idol, which has been rerecorded to accompany the movie of the same name, and will be released on February 2.

Last year the band undertook the ReIdolized tour to mark the 25th anniversary of the album’s release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original release, plus The Crimson Idol movie on DVD and BluRay.

The original Crimson Idol was made over three years and was, to all intents and purposes, a Black Lawless solo album. The album chronicled the rise to fame of a rock star named Jonathan, who ultimately meets a tragic end.

The re-recorded version of The Crimson Idol is the follow-up to 2015’s Golgotha.

The ReIdolized version of The Crimson Idol is available in a variety of formats including 2CD & Bluray and DVD in Slipcase, 2LP Gatefold + DVD, Deluxe Box, 2CD Digipack, 2CD Jewel-case and Digital Album. It’s available for pre-order.

Track listing (CD 1)

The Titanic Overture The Invisible Boy Arena of Pleasure Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue) The Gypsy Meets the Boy Michael’s Song Miss You Doctor Rockter

Track listing (CD 2)

I Am One The Idol Hold on to My Heart Hey Mama The Lost Boy The Peace Show Time The Great Misconceptions of Me

Blackie Lawless: bloodied, unbowed, and born again