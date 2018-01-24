Judas Priest issue Dave Holland death statement

Judas Priest have released a statement on the death of their former drummer Dave Holland.

It was reported yesterday that Holland, who played on some of the band’s classic albums including British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Turbo, had died at the age of 69 in Spain.

The band say (via Blabbermouth): “It is with regret that we hear of the passing of Dave Holland.

“Despite his actions since working with the band, his time with us was amongst the most productive and successful in the band’s career and for that alone he shall be missed.”

Before he joined Priest in 1979, Holland played on all six Trapeze albums but in 2004 was convicted of attempting to rape a 17-year-old with learning difficulties who he’d been giving drum lessons to.

Holland denied the charge, but was found guilty of one charge of attempted rape and five counts of indecent assault. He was jailed for eight years in the UK and moved to Spain following his release.

