Warren Haynes in Beat Down The Dust live video

Warren Haynes has premiered a live performance video of his track Beat Down The Dust with TeamRock.

It’s taken from solo album Ashes & Dust, created in collaboration with the band Railroad Earth, and released today via Provogue.

Gov’t Mule mainman and former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Haynes recently explained: “I’ve been compiling songs that didn’t necessarily fit in with Gov’t Mule or the Allman Brothers, or even my last solo album.

“This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”

Haynes previously streamed the entire album with TeamRock. Ashes & Dust is on sale now.