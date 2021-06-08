Want up to 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free? Here’s how

If you’re on the lookout for a killer Father’s Day gift for a music fan , or just fancy treating yourself, then Amazon might just have what you’ve been looking for with a couple of ace early- Prime Day music deals . Right now you can choose from 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy a 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot , (for just £49.99) or 4 months free if you’re a new Music Unlimited subscriber .

That’s a great deal for those new to the music streaming service, which boasts 70 million songs across almost every genre.

Echo Dot + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited: £97 , now £49.99

Amazon's Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker is well worth checking out if you’re looking for a versatile bit of kit that will do much more than just play music. And with 6 months of free music thrown into this bargain, this is a deal not to be missed.View Deal

Why choose an Echo Dot? Well, simply put, they’re a very neat smart speaker that can be operated with your voice via Alexa. That means you can play your music, get the latest news and weather updates, fire up your favourite podcasts and control your smart home gear… all with the power of your voice. The newest 4th generation model also boasts kickass audio with a 1.6" front-firing speaker packed into its compact form.

If you already have Echo devices dotted around your home, Amazon is also offering the first four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free to new subscribers ( 3 months to US users ). A month’s subscription to the streaming service usually costs £7.99/$9.99 a month, so if you’ve been waiting to try it, now is pretty much the perfect time to dive in.

Amazon has some other great UK discounts up for grabs in the lead up to Prime Day too, including up to 50% off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video, 3 months of Audible membership for a ridiculous £0.99 and if you love reading you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge if you subscribe between now and 22 June.

Looking for something with a bit more punch than the Echo Dot? Take a browse though our Prime Day speaker deals page to see what's on offer right now.