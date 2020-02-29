Walmart’s juicy Apple AirPods sale slashes $30 off world’s most desirable true wireless earbuds

Without question, Apple AirPods are the world’s most coveted true wireless earbuds and show no signs of waning in popularity. These wireless headphones deliver superb audio on the go, whether you’re blasting Metallica or catching up on the latest Office Ladies podcast. In fact, you’ll see Apple’s wireless earbuds sticking out of the ears of countless commuters, and if you don’t own a pair but long to, Walmart has slashed the prices on its Apple AirPods range.

As of today you can get $30 off the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) and $20 off the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model). The first has a wireless charging case that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the included Lightning connector. The standard Charging Case option can only be charged with the Lightning connector.

Apple’s superb headphones , powered by the powerful Apple H1 headphone chip, are seriously fantastic and a doddle to use. And that ease of use is part of the AirPods’ appeal – even the least tech-savvy among us will be able to quickly pair and use these Bluetooth wireless earbuds, thanks to a one-tap setup. The iconic white earbuds sense when they’re in your ears and automatically pause when you take them out.

Feeling lazy? Fine, control the volume and playback with your voice instead – just use the “Hey, Siri” voice command and tell the AirPods what to do, all without you lifting a finger. Let’s take a look at those Walmart Apple AirPods sale offers now...

Walmart Apple AirPods wireless headphones sale offers

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | $199 | Now $169

Enjoy up to five hours of music playback and three hours of talk time per full charge of these Apple AirPods. Need a fast battery boost? Nestle the earbuds in the Wireless Charging Case for 15 minutes and get three hours of playback / two hours talk time. Speaking of jabbering, the AirPods mic and speech tech filters out external noise to focus on the sound of your dulcet tones.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | $159 | Now $139

If you want a cheap AirPods option and aren't fussed about a magical wireless charging case, go for the standard case setup instead. You get the same AirPod headphones tech, sound and usability, but the case can't be charged via a Qi-compatible charging mat. Your music will sound ace on these wireless earbuds, so don't worry about sacrificing acres of audio quality for sheer convenience.

The new Apple AirPods deliver a fuss-free wireless headphones experience straight out of the charging case. As mentioned above, they boast a simple one-tap setup and can be used with your iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad and Mac, as well as almost every Android phone and tablet.

There is another Apple AirPods model to consider too, namely the Apple AirPods Pro, but those aren’t currently on sale at Walmart. Life is too short to trawl the web hunting for deals, which is why we’ve rounded up the juiciest Apple AirPods deals for you, including any discounts we might spot on AirPod Pros.

