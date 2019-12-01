Walmart has taken 20% off this Bruce Springsteen vinyl boxset for Cyber Monday

Black Friday has gone but Cyber Monday is coming and the sales won't stop until the world's collective pockets are empty. While Walmart's star deal might be the Apple AirPods on sale for $129, the leading chainstore has a hell of a lot more deals for music fans.

For Black Friday they had a $15 or less vinyl sale with everything from The Beatles to Black Flag – that's over, but there are still some bargains to be had, including big savings on this Bruce Springsteen boxset and many more.

Bruce Springsteen - Album Collection Vol 1: Was $199 , now $159

A deluxe eight vinyl LP box set comprising re-mastered editions of the first seven albums recorded and released by Bruce Springsteen for Columbia Records between 1973 and 1984, all newly re-mastered, in recreations of their original packaging and accompanied by a 60 page book featuring rarely-seen photos, memorabilia and original press clippings from Springsteen's first decade as a recording artist.

View Deal

Queen – A Night At The Opera (vinyl): was $22.97, now $15.95

Queen's classic 1975 album is most famous for being the home of Bohemian Rhapsody, but there are plenty more pleasures to discover, from the proggy vitriol of Death On Two Legs, to stately hit You're My Best Friend and Roger Taylor's I'm In Love With My Car, it's s rock landmark, reputedly the most expensive album ever made at the time, and you can hear every penny.View Deal

Foo Fighters - Foo Fighters: $19.99 $15.33

The Foos' debut album shows Dave Grohl coming to terms with existence – and himself as a musician – in a post-Nirvana world. On its release, it reached number 23 in the Billboard chart, and marked the moment The Foo Fighters really arrived.View Deal

Nirvana - Nevermind: $24.99 $22.97

Every home needs a copy of this classic. If yours doesn't, consider this a sign that it's your time to buy.View Deal

Queen - Queen: $19.98 $17.28

Go back to where it all began with Queen's 1973 debut album, and enjoy a glorious hard rock marathon unlike anything else around at the time.View Deal

Weezer - Weezer: $22.97 $17.92

This bona fide stone cold power pop classic captures Weezer at their absolute best – buoyant with just a hint of the nihilism and self-loathing that followed. A one-way ticket to bangertown. Buy it.View Deal

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours: $24.99 $22.97

There's classic albums, and then there's Rumours. On the simplest level, Rumours is a set of brilliant songs, beautifully played. That alone has made it the eighth-biggest-selling album of all time. View Deal

Santana - Greatest Hits: $22.97 $18.97

We'll level with you: Santana has a lot of albums. Cut out the legwork of having to collect them all by just acquiring this collection of the best of what's on them. View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday

Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more