Walmart has taken 20% off this Bruce Springsteen vinyl boxset for Cyber Monday

Black Friday has gone but Cyber Monday is coming and the sales won't stop until the world's collective pockets are empty. While Walmart's star deal might be the Apple AirPods on sale for $129, the leading chainstore has a hell of a lot more deals for music fans.
For Black Friday they had a $15 or less vinyl sale with everything from The Beatles to Black Flag – that's over, but there are still some bargains to be had, including big savings on this Bruce Springsteen boxset and many more.
Bruce Springsteen - Album Collection Vol 1: Was
$199, now $159
A deluxe eight vinyl LP box set comprising re-mastered editions of the first seven albums recorded and released by Bruce Springsteen for Columbia Records between 1973 and 1984, all newly re-mastered, in recreations of their original packaging and accompanied by a 60 page book featuring rarely-seen photos, memorabilia and original press clippings from Springsteen's first decade as a recording artist.
View Deal
Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction (vinyl): was
$25, now $19
The biggest-selling debut album of all time and an essential part of any rock fan's record collection. View Deal
Nirvana - Nirvana (best of) vinyl: was
$22.97, now $16.45
The first ever Nirvana 'best-of' album, in a suitably mournful sleeve and heavyweight vinyl.View Deal
Queen – A Night At The Opera (vinyl): was $22.97, now $15.95
Queen's classic 1975 album is most famous for being the home of Bohemian Rhapsody, but there are plenty more pleasures to discover, from the proggy vitriol of Death On Two Legs, to stately hit You're My Best Friend and Roger Taylor's I'm In Love With My Car, it's s rock landmark, reputedly the most expensive album ever made at the time, and you can hear every penny.View Deal
Foo Fighters - Foo Fighters:
$19.99 $15.33
The Foos' debut album shows Dave Grohl coming to terms with existence – and himself as a musician – in a post-Nirvana world. On its release, it reached number 23 in the Billboard chart, and marked the moment The Foo Fighters really arrived.View Deal
Nirvana - Nevermind:
$24.99 $22.97
Every home needs a copy of this classic. If yours doesn't, consider this a sign that it's your time to buy.View Deal
Queen - Queen:
$19.98 $17.28
Go back to where it all began with Queen's 1973 debut album, and enjoy a glorious hard rock marathon unlike anything else around at the time.View Deal
Weezer - Weezer:
$22.97 $17.92
This bona fide stone cold power pop classic captures Weezer at their absolute best – buoyant with just a hint of the nihilism and self-loathing that followed. A one-way ticket to bangertown. Buy it.View Deal
Bon Iver - For Emma Forever Ago:
$22.97 $17.66
This album has made a bunch of end of decade lists; if you're not sure why, now's your chance to listen and find out.
View Deal
Fleetwood Mac - Rumours:
$24.99 $22.97
There's classic albums, and then there's Rumours. On the simplest level, Rumours is a set of brilliant songs, beautifully played. That alone has made it the eighth-biggest-selling album of all time. View Deal
Santana - Greatest Hits:
$22.97 $18.97
We'll level with you: Santana has a lot of albums. Cut out the legwork of having to collect them all by just acquiring this collection of the best of what's on them. View Deal
Pearl Jam - Ten: Now $16.76|
Was $22.97 at Walmart
Pearl Jam's seminal multimillion-selling debut, Ten, is a must-have in any self-respecting music lover's record collection. View Deal
Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe: Now $15.58|
Was $22.97 at Walmart
"13 Tales of Cadaverous Cavorting Inside the Spookshow International" reads Rob Zombie's debut solo album, and what a beast of a record. Superbeast, Dragula and Living Dead Girl (to name but a few) have become staples of any self-respecting goth/rock club DJ playlist.View Deal
System Of A Down - System of a Down: Now $17.39 |
Was $22.97 at Walmart
SOAD's eponymous debut album reached platinum status and features the riff-heavy Suite-Pee, single Sugar and Scream 3 anthem Spiders.
View Deal
Ghost - Popestar: Now: $8.99 |
Was: $19.99 at Walmart
The second EP from Swedish rockers Ghost, Popestar features classic 80s covers including Echo & The Bunnymen and Eurythmics.
View Deal
Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch: Now $10.65 |
Was $22.97 at Walmart
Nine Inch Nails' ninth studio album, check out what we thought of Bad Witch here (spoiler: we liked it, a lot).View Deal
Christian Death - Only Theatre of Pain: Now $10.98 |
Was $19.99 at Walmart
Gothic rockers Christian Death's classic 1982 record, Only Theatre of Pain, reissued.View Deal
Primus - Miscellaneous Debris: Now $14.91 |
Was $22.97 at Walmart
This limited edition 180gm vinyl LP features five cover songs by Primus, originally released in 1992. View Deal
Aerosmith - Greatest Hits (Walmart Exclusive): Now $19.97 | Was $22.97 only at Walmart
This Walmart exclusive white vinyl edition of Aerosmith's multi-platinum first compilation album, Greatest Hits, is available to pre-order.View Deal
Jimi Hendrix - Are You Experienced: Now $14.88 | Was $22.97 at Walmart
Hendrix's debut album, Are You Experienced, became an immediate classic - widely regarded as one of the greatest debut records in the history of rock music. How can you not have it in your collection?View Deal
