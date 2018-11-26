Walmart are having a massive Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday weekend may be over, but fear not: there are still plenty of brilliant deals to be scooped up thanks to the Cyber Monday sales which are currently sweeping the internet.

To get into the Cyber Monday spirit, US retailer Walmart is offering an epic selection of deals on headphones, speakers, personal music players and plenty more.

Among the offers are the Apple Airpods, which are currently going for $159. The Airpods have proven a consistently popular option since they were released, with our buds at TechRadar saying they "provide an almost perfect future for anyone who wants to don fully wireless earbuds. With superb sound quality and seamless device pairing, all you have to worry about is if they fit your ears and if you can deal with the lack of an in-line remote to control your music."

Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones are also currently on sale for $279.95 – a reduction of $70 from their original price of $349.95. Their on-ear counterparts have been reduced by $60, from $299.95 to $239.95.

Elsewhere, the Bose SoundSport earbuds have been reduced from $249 to $169 – a saving of $80. There's also a selection of vinyl records and box sets to be snapped up for cheap.

You can check out the full range of products on offer now, or click through to the individual section links below.

Cyber Monday 2018 is here

Stay on top of all the best deals for music fans, with Louder's Cyber Monday coverage

The Best Cyber Monday Deals