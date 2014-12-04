Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard drops in on tonight's Hammer Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re joined Charlie Adlard, whose artwork you might have seen in the pages of Judge Dredd or The Walking Dead graphic novels. Pretty fucking cool, right?

We also bring you the debut album from Shadows Fall as well as music from Anthrax, Slipknot, Enslaved, Kvelertak, Danzig and Cannibal Corpse.

Plus we talk about the news that U2 recently performed in Times Square for World Aids Day without an unwell Bono, his place was taken by Bruce Springsteen, Chris Martin and Kanye West. Which got us thinking…

Which band would you like to see – just for one night – fronted by a different singer and why?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.