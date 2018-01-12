Wakeman And Wilson To Release New Album

Adam Wakeman and Damian Wilson will release their second full-length album on February 16.

The Sun Will Dance In Its Twilight Hour features 10 brand new songs from the Headspace duo and also features Ash Soan (drums), Travis guitarist Andy Dunlop, Tony Woollard (cello) and backing vocalist Haley Sanderson, who has worked with Adam’s father Rick.

“Writing songs with Damian is always a great experience as we tend to start from scratch and follow where the writing takes us,” Wakeman told Prog. “We’re so pleased with how this album has come together. Having Gary Stevenson on board to mix the album and add an extra ear from a production background has been nothing but positive. He also has a killer coffee machine.”

The full tracklisting for The Sun Will Dance In Its Twilight Hour is: The Last American Hero, On The Battlefield, Always The Lonely One, B_lackpool Clip Joint Racket_, Laugh In Time, Better Than That, Red Socks, Shining A Light On A Miracle, Tried And Tested, The Sun Will Dance Its Twilight Hour.

The album will be available through Blacklake as digipak CD and as digital download on all major platforms on February 16th. A vinyl edition will be released on March 16th. Adam Wakeman and Damian Wilson will be touring throughout February and March.