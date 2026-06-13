"This band's potential for absurdity, partying and fame appears uncapped." Electric Callboy show Download why they're the modern metal scene's ultimate party band

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Neon shellsuit fanciers Electric Callboy have become the biggest party band this side of Limp Bizkit, so it’s only right they play on the same night, bringing their arena show to even more of the masses.

The field is already packed as the Germans open with Tanzeid, the title track of their next album, turning Download into a daytime rave.

They’re packing their backdrop video of a robot playing Slayer, their techno mashup ending in Drowning Pool’s nu metal hit Bodies, multiple costume changes and all the hits. Hypa Hypa, the song that launched them into a new era of popularity in 2020, comes early in the set - a reminder that it’s still a banger and it’s not even their best song now.

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The show and the fun stops during Mindreade, due to an emergency in the crowd, with Kevin and Nico apologising for not noticing sooner and making sure everyone’s okay - “We appreciate a party, but more important than a party is a life.”

Still, the party soon goes up a few levels with Elevator Operator, complete with jets of fire and showers of sparks - the character of the title introduced in mock seriousness as an “idol, like our father”. Ratatata is, predictably, a massive moment, the Babymetal part done as video recording but no less powerful. The Japanese kawaii metallers will surely play the same song on this stage tomorrow…but whose version will be better?

The band go off as if they’re done, but fans know they always close with We’ve Got The Moves. Returning with their bowl cuts and wearing white shirts and lime trousers, backed by multicoloured visuals of drinks in penis-shaped glasses with heart-shaped straws, they oblige their biggest UK audience yet, with thousands of people singing along to the “da, da da da da” refrain.

As Electric Callboy exit the stage, a tape of 2 Unlimited’s No Limits plays. It’s fitting - not just for a band who embrace techno, but for one whose potential for absurdity, partying and fame appears uncapped.