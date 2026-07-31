The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

End of July already?! There's still a few major festivals to go - not least Louder Than Life and Aftershock in the US, while Bloodstock will take place in the UK next week - but it feels like the end of summer is fast approaching. But all that means is an even busier calendar as the Autumn touring cycles kick in, which of course also means a fresh heap of albums to listen to.

Before we get into new music though, the results of last week's vote! Rising metalcore stars Imminence took third place in the polls, narrowly beating out Kim Dracula and Hatebreed. In second place was Gjallarhorn, the new tune from Amon Amarth, but the overall crown was taken by newcomer Micah Martin, who swept the board with the wild Burn Them All.

It's all to play for this week as we have metalcore heavyweights like President, Electric Callboy and Miss May I, plus the return of Black Sabbath architect Tony Iommi. Check out our round-up for the best new metal songs below and don't forget to vote for your favourite in the poll. You can listen to all our previous winners in the playlist below.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Tony Iommi - World Alone

There's always a cause for celebration when one of heavy metal's original architects returns with new music. 21 years since his last solo release, Tony Iommi has revealed a new line-up and sound with new single World Alone, taken from the album From The Dark, due October 23. While there's no mistaking Iommi's thick guitar tones, the track is surprisingly closer to his Heaven And Hell era than the more traditional Sabbath fare, sharing more DNA with successors like Sabaton or Powerwolf (albeit without the gleeful cheese) than the doom overtones you might expect. Triumphant as you like.

Tony Iommi – World Alone (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Left To Suffer - Unwelcome Guest

Tight, claustrophobic and oh so satisfying, Left To Suffer's new single Unwelcome Guest comes with the news the deathcore mob will be releasing an album of the same title on October 9th. Starting out groovy before skittering across to something more feral, the Georgia band do a great job of balancing underground intensity with the genre's more crisp recent production.

Unwelcome Guest - YouTube Watch On

Sigh - Unputenpu (ft. Mikael Akerfeldt)

Even as they close in on 40 years and 14 studio albums, Sigh don't sound like they're out of ideas yet. On Unputenpu they switch out wild eyed extreme metal for a decidedly Japanese folk sound. All that said, they're not exactly going gentle with it - the undulating rhythm is cut with quick flutes and rasped snarls that leave no mystery as to where their bread is buttered, while Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt adds a sublime lead guitar solo. New album Goh-Ka is due September 4.

Sigh - Unputenpu - Official music video (taken from the album Goh-Ka) - YouTube Watch On

Wargasm - Get Down

Of the nu metal revival's brightest stars, Wargasm have done best to drive the sound forward. While there's still a sense of retro love to new single Get Down - particularly in the EDM elements which get stronger towards the song's back end - the way Wargasm fuse scenes and sounds remains distinct and vibrant, and if Get Down is a taste of where they might be going next, we're very excited.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐒𝐌 - Get Down (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Iridium - Endgame

British metalcore has seriously stepped up over the past decade-and-a-half, the likes of Architects and Bring Me The Horizon breaking into arenas. There's a clear sense of similar ambition to newcomers Iridium, the London-based band capturing that same sense of cinematic scope on new single Endgame. Freshly signed to Napalm Records, we reckon it's well worth keeping an eye out for their debut.