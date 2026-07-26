“To all intents and purposes, it was a disaster. I wanted to kick my habit, I didn’t want to kick it.” A wasted singer, a bizarre producer and a real-life Sex Pistol: how Megadeth made thrash metal’s most chaotic album

At the start of 1988, Megadeth stood on the edge of the precipice, ready to plummet. Since the release of their debut album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good in 1985, the band had been living on a diet of drugs, booze and anger – this was especially true of Dave Mustaine, not only the driving and creative force, but also fuelled by a sense of injustice.

“I still can’t believe I got kicked out of fucking Metallica,” Mustaine said, at the time Megadeth were recording that first album. “So I drank? Big fucking deal. And the other guys were angels? You know why they got rid of me? James [Hetfield] was jealous. Look at him now, he’s ripped me off, man! And they’re still using my songs. But wait until Megadeth hits – then people will know the truth!”

The success of Killing Is My Business… on the independent Combat label led to the band being snapped up by Capitol for the second album two years later, the classic Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?. The thrash scene was in full flow, and it seemed Megadeth were second only to Metallica as the predominant force.

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Yet, by the time Mustaine was ready to record the band’s crucial third album, things were falling apart. Guitarist Chris Poland had left, and drummer Gar Samuelson was fired, leaving only Dave ‘Junior’ Ellefson from the original line-up. And, as recognition came their way, so the pair faced mounting drug problems.

“In the beginning, when me and Junior wanted to intoxicate ourselves, a mix of beer and pot satisfied us,” recalls Mustaine. “But I was fascinated by the fact that I could become a real junkie. I really wanted it to happen. I wasn’t a very interesting guy. I had a problem with everybody. I didn’t notice that I was completely ruining my image. For five whole years I was throwing away $500 a day for fresh material

Megadeth in 1988: (from left) Jeff Young, Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, Chuck Biehler (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

While pursuing a heroin habit seemed to be the aspiration for Mustaine at this point in his life, he also had an album to record and a new line-up to cement. Interestingly enough, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo was the band’s first choice to get behind the kit, but he’s said to have turned the offer down flat because of the band’s ongoing pharmaceutical enthusiasms. The band instead promoted Samuelson’s drum roadie Chuck Behler, but finding the right guitarist proved to be more of a problem.

“We auditioned this guy Jay Reynolds from an LA band called Malice. But he looked ridiculous – he wasn’t right at all,” recalled Mustaine. “But he’d been taught by Jeff Young, and we thought that, rather than waste our time with Jay, why not go for Jeff, the organ grinder and not the monkey.”

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With Behler and Jeff Young in place, the new incarnation of Megadth played their first UK date, headlining the Christmas On Earth Festival in Leeds at the end of 1987 – only their second ever British show full stop – topping a bill that also included Nuclear Assault, Overkill, Kreator and the Cro-Mags.

It was an impressive start. And with the line-up now cemented, Mustaine stirred himself into action, determined to make an album that would supersede what had gone before. The trouble was that the band were far from ready. Not only was the leader finding it almost impossible to kick his habits, but he also made a choice of co-producer, Paul Lani, who’d worked with the band on the Peace Sells… sessions. It would be a decision he soon came to regret.

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“To all intents and purposes, that album was a fucking disaster,” says Mustaine with hindsight. “I was in a confused state about my drugs habit: I wanted to kick it, I didn’t want to kick it, I wanted to kick it, didn’t want to kick it, we were up at Woodstock Studios [upstate New York] and I was sick, and everything was really crazy. And Paul Lani would be out in the woods, peeling apples and coring them and feeding them to the fucking deer while we were trying to make a record. And I’m thinking, ‘You know, deer eat fucking apple skin. They don’t care that it’s peeled and cored!’ I was paying Lani to go out and feed fucking Bambi, instead of being where he should have been in there working as hard as possible on the album.”

Things were clearly not conducive to the recording of an album at the time, something that David Ellefson now acknowledges. “Everything about the record was too rushed. We had an unrealistic schedule to meet, and to be honest the line-up of the band just wasn’t right. Neither Chuck nor Jeff really fitted in that well – that’s not to say they aren’t fine musicians, but not for Megadeth. To me, So Far, So Good… was a step backwards for us.”

Megadeth live in 1989 (Image credit: Michael Uhll/Redferns)

But in terms of songs, the finished album - titled So Far, So Good… So What! in typically insouciant Megadeth style – actually contains some of the most interesting music the band had recorded. And it nearly contained a song called Megadeth, as the bassist explains.

“Megadeth was a song title that Dave had, and it was the original title of the song Set The World Afire on So Far… We were sitting around one day trying to decide on the name of the band, and someone – I forget who – said, ‘Hey, why don’t we call the band Megadeth?’ That became the name, and we changed the title of that song to Set The World Afire.”

502, meantime, is actually the American police traffic code for driving while under the influence, and was to prove a prophetic song, as Mustaine would be arrested for exactly this in 1989. And Liar was inspired by the m