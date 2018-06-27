Voyager to re-issue their entire back catalogue

Australian progressive metal outfit Voyager have announced that they’ve signed a new record deal with Season Of Mist for their next studio album.

The follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Mile will launch next year, and in addition, the band’s entire back catalogue will be reissued as part of their deal with the label.

Voyager say in a statement: “We are very excited to be joining forces with Season Of Mist! Not only will we be working together to produce and release new music in 2019, but also to reissue our entire back catalogue for the first time.

“Season Of Mist have a long history of strongly supporting unique acts, and working with them to nurture their creativity and help them reach a wider audience.

“Danny, Ash, Simone, Scott and Alex believe they couldn't be a better fit for Voyager and are stoked for what the future brings for the band and label.”

Voyager have released a total of six albums: 2003’s Element V, 2007’s uniVers, 2009’s I Am The Revolution, 2011’s The Meaning Of I, 2014’s V and last year’s Ghost Mile.

The band have several live shows planned over the coming months, including a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 1.

Voyager 2018 tour dates

Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 03: London The Borderline, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

Jul 06: Newark Tech Fest, UK

Aug 10: Derbyshire Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 31: Osaka Evoken Fest, Japan

Sep 02: Tokyo Evoken Fest, Japan

Sep 05: Atlanta Progpower, GA

Sep 08: Mexico City Foro RR Live, Mexico