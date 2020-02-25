Voyager get the keytars out for new single Runaway

Australian prog rockers Voyager have released the full video for their new single Runaway. The track was the one that saw the band shortlisted for Australia's Eurovision Song Contest entry and sees mainman Danny Estrin highlighting his beloved keytars.

“Both my keytars and I were born in the 80s," says vocalist and keyboard player Estrin. "There’s something about this generation that has carried through my musical influences (and love for cars) and is pretty evident in the material Voyager are writing today.

"Being in a band is a journey in itself, and my personal journey has always seen my keytars accompany me all around the world (sometimes in less than mint condition).

"It was only fitting that we pay a tribute to such an integral part of Voyager’s sound and image in our video for Runaway, and we hope our fans continue to follow us and be a part of our history, and our future.”

Voyager have also announced a run of Australian tour dates in support of Runaway for May.

Voyager Australian tour

May 09: Perth Badlands

May 15: Brisbane The Back Room

May 16: Adelaide Jive

May 21: Canberra The Basement

May 22: Sydney Crowbar

May 23: Melbourne Stay Gold

Tickets are on sale now.