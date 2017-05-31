Von Hertzen Brothers confirm new album VII - War Is Over

Von Hertzen Brothers have confirmed their next album is called VII – War Is Over, and it’s to be released in the autumn.

The launch will be accompanied by a 12-date UK tour in November, which includes appearances at the Hard Rock Hell and HRH Prog festivals in Wales.

The band are currently mixing the follow-up to 2015’s New Day Rising in Helsinki, with work to be completed in the very near future.

Frontman Mikko Von Hertzen says: “We’re so excited by the songs. We took a little breather to give space for seeds to sprout, and for musical ideas to grow and flourish.

“What we now have is a beautiful garden of all different kinds of songs. We feel there’s a new fresh magic and energy in this record that we’re all extremely excited about. We can’t wait to unleash these songs in the UK.”

Tour tickets are available via the band’s website. Full dates below.

Von Hertzen Brothers UK tour 2017

Nov 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 06: Manchester Rebellion

Nov 07: Sheffield Leadmill

Nov 09: Newcastle Think Tank

Nov 10: Glasgow G2

Nov 11: North Wales Hard Rock Hell

Nov 12: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 14: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 15: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 16: London The Garage

Nov 17: North Wales HRH Prog 6

Nov 18: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

