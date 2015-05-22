Von Hertzen Brothers: Prog me

This month: Mikko Von Hertzen

OK Computer?

I have an iPhone 6 and a pretty new laptop but I’m not a big technology fan. My brother Kie is the real collector. He likes buying pedals, so back at the studio we have about 100 of them.

Mastermind?

Probably Advaita philosophy. I studied that a lot when I was in India. I can’t see anyone else having that as a specialist subject! I would grab if the whole place was burning down. I got it when I moved back to Finland after living in India. I was a bit of a Gibson guy before then, but the Thinlines have a good sound.I didn’t touch alcohol at all.

Relics?

My Fender Thinline Telecaster is very dear to me because it’s the same age as me and is the first thing

Sound & Vision

The album that I keep coming back to is Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and I also love OK Computer, Close To The Edge, anything by Black Sabbath and The Dark Side Of The Moon. As for films, I love Black Swan. I remember watching it in the cinema and it just blew me away because it’s just so powerful.

Supper’s Ready!

I really love a good salad with some goat’s cheese and pine nuts. My favourite drink is San Pellegrino sparkling water. I have a beer every now and then and maybe a glass of wine with food but there were 12 years in my life where I didn’t touch alcohol at all.