Von Hertzen Brothers announce new live album and on-demand concert

Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers have announced that they will release a brand new live album, Live At Tavastia, on February 16, and you can watch a live clip of the band performing You Don't Know My Name below.

At the same time, the whole concert will also be available to watch as an on-demand stream. The live album will be the band's first release since their highly acclaimed 2022 album Red Alert In The Blue Forest, which Prog magazine described as "A masterpiece".

"There are a couple of things that we hear a lot on our tours around the world. One of them is, 'I really like your studio albums, but now I’ve seen you play live, I get your band on a whole different level'," says the ban's Mikko von Hertzen. "We have been talking about releasing a live recording for as long as I can remember, and towards the end of our post-pandemic tour we decided to record and shoot a gig at our home venue here in Helsinki.

"There’s no such thing as a ‘regular VHB gig’, since for us, every night is always different and special. The night at Tavastia in February 2023 was an electrifying one and we hope that you get transported into that magical world through this recording. Play it loud!"

Live at Tavastia will be released as a limited edition gatefold double vinyl LP, limited edition gatefold double CD, and on all streaming platforms. Blu-ray and T-shirt bundles will be available exclusively through the band’s website.

