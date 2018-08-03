Von Hertzen Brothers announce December UK tour

Von Hertzen Brothers have announced a 13-date UK tour which will take place this December.

The band will perform a run of headline shows along with dates supporting Uriah Heep.

They’ll kick the live dates off with a set at Planet Rockstock in Wales on December 2 before seven headline shows under the War Is Over Part 2 banner. They’ll then perform five more shows opening for Uriah Heep.

Talking about the upcoming shows, Mikko von Hertzen says: “Performing at Download and Ramblin’ Man this year grew us albatross-like wings to soar back to the UK and we absolutely thrilled to enter the UK again in December.

“We are bringing with us an awesome set of songs people over there haven’t necessarily heard us perform live before.

“In addition to playing our own headline shows, we are excited to join Uriah Heep on their tour and support them on their British shows.

“After witnessing their form at last year’s HRH Prog, one cannot say anything except what an absolutely cracking band they are! Anyone and everyone who is into rock music should not miss these shows. See you soon!”

As for the opportunity to perform once again at Planet Rockstock, he adds: “When we last played in Trecco Bay two years ago, I was amazed by not only the venue but the enthusiastic crowd and cheerful mood of Planet Rockstock.

“It’s easily one of the best, if not the best winter festivals for rockers like us. We are very excited and flattered to be on the bill again this year.”

Von Hertzen Brothers will play live in support of their 2017 album War Is Over.

Von Hertzen Brothers 2018 UK tour dates

Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock

Dec 04: Bristol Thekla

Dec 05: Plymouth The Junction

Dec 06: Oxford O2 Academy

Dec 07: Sheffield Corporation

Dec 08: Newcastle University

Dec 10: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz (with Uriah Heep)

Dec 13: Glasgow SWG3 (with Uriah Heep)

Dec 14: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire (with Uriah Heep)

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City (with Uriah Heep)

Dec 16: Hull City Hall (with Uriah Heep)