VOLA, Plini, Dirty Loops and The Omnifiic all announced For Radar Festval 2024

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, Australian prog guitar whiz Plini, fellow Aussie trio The Omnific and Swedish prog fusioneers Dirty Loops have all been announced for next year's Radar Festival.

Next year's edition of the award-winning festival that highlights new prog and noise rock will take place from July 26-8 again at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.

Also announced are rap rockers Oxymorrons, UK metal band Conjurer and modern metalcore act Caskets, as well as Giant Walker, Ithaca, Seething Akira, Siamese, Graphic Nature, Future Static, The Intersphere and more.

"I’m not sure I can hide my delight at Dirty Loops returning to Radar Festival," enthises festival co-organiser Catherine Jackson-Smith. "Musically, when we booked them in 2022, it was a defining moment for Radar Festival, signalling that we were prepared to push boundaries. I won’t ever deny they are one of my favourite bands so I can't wait to see them in our stunning new venue for an even bigger party!



"It’s never easy is it?! We’ve been booking bands right up to the last moment of this announcement, some didn’t make it and we’ll be following up with more bands soon! I know people will be blown away with what we've booked, it's worth waiting for!"

The festivl announcement coincides with Radar returning to their early bird pricing for a limited time. All tickets will be available to fans on Radar's mailing list as a thank you for being such an integral part of the engaged community and go live on Saturday 28th October at 9am.

Sign-up to get access.