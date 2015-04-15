Vinyl sales continue to rise

Latest research has revealed that increases in vinyl sales show no sign of slowing down.

Figures from ICM Unlimited indicate the number of vinyl purchases continues to grow across the UK – and show that rock remains one of the most popular genres.

The research found that 41% of those questioned were buying rock albums, while the biggest increase was in the 18-24 year old range, which showed a 14% jump since 2013.

Maurice Fyles, research director at ICM Unlimited, says: “We’ve been talking to consumers about their music purchasing behaviour for three years now and during that time we have seen a real resurgence in the appetite for vinyl. Fans of all genres are buying new and second-hand vinyl online and on the high street.”

The study also discovered that 40% of people described themselves as collectors, with 34% stating they either didn’t own or use a turntable.

Earlier this week the Official Chart Company reported that record sales reached a 20-year high last year with 1.29 million units sold.

The latest figures come just days before Record Store Day on April 18. A number of bands are planning releases to mark the occasion, with this year’s ambassador Dave Grohl urging people to “take an afternoon – and some hard-earned lawn-mowing money” to support their local independent retailer.

The current edition of Classic Rock is on sale now and celebrates the vinyl format.