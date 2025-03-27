“I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti”: Steven Wilson comments on chart battle with superstar rapper

By ( Louder ) published

Wilson and Carti’s new albums were engaged in a two-horse race for UK chart supremacy last week

Steven Wilson in 2015 and Playboi Carti in 2025
(Image credit: Will Ireland/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Steven Wilson has spoken about his recent chart battle with Playboi Carti.

Last week, the Porcupine Tree frontman’s new record The Overview hit number one in the UK’s midweek chart, surprisingly overcoming competition from US rap superstar Playboi Carti and his new album Music.

The upset seemingly set Wilson up for the first UK number one of his career, although The Overview ultimately reached number three on the end-of-the-week charts, with Music reaching number one. Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter came in at number two in its 30th week.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Wilson reflects on his commercial competition with Carti, expressing no surprise over the fact Music trumped The Overview sales-wise. The Overview is composed of two 20-minute tracks, whereas Music contains 30 much shorter songs.

“It was no competition, really, let’s be honest,” Wilson laughs. “[Carti’s] music is almost the antithesis of mine – short, minimal, full of the kind of digital sounds you hear on mobile phones. There are no solos, which have completely disappeared from modern music.

“It’s all about the vocals these days, and it reflects the pace of life we live now. I completely understand why it might be more interesting to 15-year-old kids raised on computer games and TikTok.”

Wilson also notes that his sales came from actual physical units, whereas Carti’s more likely came from digital streams. “All of my sales come from CDs and vinyl,” he says. “I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti.”

Later in the interview, Wilson laments what he perceives as a lack of variety in modern chart music. “Dire Straits’ biggest hit was Private Investigations, six minutes long with a three-minute marimba nylon string guitar duet,” he says. “I mean, fuck’s sake! It got to number two [in 1982], it wouldn’t even get to first base now.

Sound And Vision by David Bowie, the vocal doesn’t come in for a minute and a half. [Rod Stewart’s] Maggie May doesn’t have a chorus, it’s just a succession of verses. And don’t get me started on [Queen’s] Bohemian Rhapsody. None of these songs would have a hope in hell today.”

Wilson will tour Europe to promote The Overview in May and June. he’ll then play across North America in September and October before jetting to Australia in November. See all dates and details via his website.

Steven Wilson - Objects Outlive Us: Objects: Meanwhile - YouTube Steven Wilson - Objects Outlive Us: Objects: Meanwhile - YouTube
Watch On
