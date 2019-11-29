Vinyl lovers: Townsend Music's Black Friday sale is here and there's up to 75% off records and merch

It's Christmas come early – or should we say, Black Friday come right on time – for vinyl lovers at the moment, as Townsend Music have just unveiled their Black Friday deals and there's up to 75% off vinyl and merch over on their site.

There's all sorts of waxy goodness in their Black Friday offerings, including a bunch of rare platters (test presses, picture discs), jazzy merchandise and hey, even an At The Drive-In skate deck that comes with a free sticker pack. Should be £40, currently going for pennies over a tenner. Madness, we know!

There's over 1500 products currently going cheap in their sale, so get ready to roll your sleeves up and get cracking on some serious digital crate digging.

As always, we've picked out some of our favourites for you below. And don't forget, there are also savings galore on turntables, vinyl, instruments, and bluetooth speakers elsewhere on the site.

The Darkness - Easter Is Cancelled Test Pressing (Signed): £75.00 £60.00

That rare wax we mentioned? How about a signed Darkness test press, limited to just 50? Yeah, that's pretty good we reckon. And if you're not sure if the album is any cop, we gave it an 8/10 and called it "a winning tightrope between the sublime and ridiculous".View Deal

Dio - The Last In Line Live Picture Disc: £25.99 £18.19

How do you make a record even more metal? You make it a picture disc and stick Ronnie James Dio's devil horns on it, that's how. This die-cut picture disc is limited to 5000 and widely out of stock online.View Deal

Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now: £22.99 £11.49

This limited edition double-LP Gatefold and Blu-ray offering contains heavyweight vinyl, more Foreigner hits than you can shake a stick at, and a chance to go behind the scenes as original band members join Mick Jones and Foreigner’s current lineup for the very first time in the band’s 40-year history, with both incarnations of the band sharing the same stage for the first time. Yikes!

The Fall - Medicine For The Masses - The Rough Trade Singles Boxset: £59.99 £41.99

Bringing together the four classic 7" singles The Fall released on Rough Trade in the early 80s, this extremely attractive box set includes coloured vinyl re-mastered discs plus a set of four button badges, each featuring an element from the single sleeves. Nice.View Deal

A Perfect Circle - Eat The Elephant Deluxe Boxset: £90.00 £50.00

This ever-so-swanky box set comes with a custom foil-printed Octoheart Box with Digipak CD, 180 gram double gatefold black vinyl with download card, a 96k hi-res digital download, a card deck and a... prism. Can't say fairer than that.View Deal

Mastodon - Emperor Of Sand Picture Disc: £34.99 £24.49

Picture discs. They just look cool, don't they? Well, this one you can admire in all its glory all of the time, as it's a double sided picture disc in a clear vinyl sleeve.View Deal

Saxon - Thunderbolt (The Singles) Boxset: £55.99 £39.19

Saxon released this singles box set to celebrate Record Store Day this year, but now your patience is rewarded and you can get it at a snip of the price. Includes five black 7" singles.View Deal

Babymetal - Metal Resistance Double LP: £20.00 £10.00

We called Metal Resistance "a ludicrous but brilliantly executed delight" when we reviewed it in 2016, which should tell you all you need to know about this record – especially now it's going for half price.View Deal

