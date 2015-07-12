Vintage Caravan in UK return

The Vintage Caravan will return to the UK for their first headline tour in October, they’ve confirmed.

They’ll play five dates in support of third album Arrival, which was launched in May via Nuclear Blast. The shows follow support slots with The Blues Pills and Grand Magus.

Frontman Oskar Logi recently said: “We tried to please ourselves more than worry about what others will think. Our last album, Voyage, was released in 2012, so we had almost three years to work on Arrival.

“We widened our spectrum a bit sound-wise. We went a bit heavier, a bit darker, more prog. I think we got a good balance, and I think the songwriting is more mature. We were listening to a lot of Rush!”

Tickets are on sale now. The UK dates are in addiction to their current European tour and a previously-announced appearance in London with Avatarium in November.

UK tour

Oct 23: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Oct 24: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 25: Glasgow Audio

Oct 26: Birmingham Rainbow Cellar

Oct 27: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Jun 10: Ulmer Zelt Ulm, Germany Jun 12: Willemeen Arnhem, Netherlands Jun 13: Kempenerpop Aalst, Netherlands Jun 13: Retie Rockt, Retie, Belgium Jul 05: Montreux Jazz Festival Montreux, Switzerland Jul 11: Eistnaflug Festival, Fjarðabyggð, Iceland Jul 24: Rock Im Wald, Neuessen, Germany Jul 25: Flörsheim Open Air, Flörsheim, Germany Aug 15: Sonic Blast, Moledo, Portugal Aug 23: Turock Open Air Essen, Germany Sep 04: Pitcher, Dusseldorf, Germany Sep 05: Metallergrillen, Bisterschied, Germany Sep 12: Raismes Fest, Raismes, France Nov 22: London Underworld

The Vintage Caravan: The Land Of Ice And Beer