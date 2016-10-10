Pantera covered every song on GNR's Appetite For Destruction

Vinnie Paul says Pantera covered every song on Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction before they hit the big time.

The former Pantera and current Hellyeah drummer says that before they signed their first major record deal, Pantera were obsessed with Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 debut album and covered all 12 tracks.

Paul tells WRIF (via Blabbermouth): “It was huge, man. Before Pantera got a record deal, that album came out, and we covered just about every song on that record and it was before that band blew up.

“We were such fans of the music. And it took that record about a year before it caught on, and then it caught on. Man, it’s one of my all-time favourite records. To this day, Welcome To The Jungle, you hear it in front of every football game, in front of every hockey game, it won’t go away.

“And that’s a great thing when there’s a song that has that kind of life. And then, of course, they’re back doing it and they’re touring. I saw them the other night at the big, gigantic here in Dallas, and I thought it was amazing.”

Paul says that the reunited GNR lineup sees Rose performing better than he has in years.

“I’ve seen Guns many, many times, and I’m telling you, this is the best I’ve ever seen Axl,” he says.

“He’s really spot-on, and he’s really singing great. And Slash doing his solo thing for so long, he’s always had his chops up to par. So it’s great to see those two really at their A-game with these songs again in 2016.”

Guns N’ Roses are currently on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

