Vincent Cavanagh launches brand new music project The Radicant

Former Anathema singer Vincent Cavanagh has shared his first new music from his The Radicant project. You can watch the video for his new single Zero Blue below.

it's taken from Cavanagh's upcoming EP as The Radicant, We Ascend, which will be released through Kscope Music on July 12.

"I’ve waited for this day for a long time," says Cavanagh. "After years of composing with (and for) visual artists, I’m excited to release my own music as ‘The Radicant’. Big love to the Kscope fam and everyone involved."

Musically The Radicant moves on from the atmospheric sound associated with Anathema, exploring melodic psychedelia and electronica, while Cavanagh's trademark soaring vocals will delight longtime fans.

The EP was produced by Cavanagh and French producer Ténèbre, with mastering by Sam John at Precise Mastering.

Cavanagh is collaborating on Homecoming, an interactive mixed-reality installation and dance performance with Georgia Tegou and visual artist Kristina Pulejkova, set to debut in selected theatres in 2025, as well as working on The Radicant's debut album, which will also be released next year,

The We Ascend EP will be available on classic black 12” vinyl.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order We Ascend EP.