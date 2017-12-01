The 20 best HIM songs of all time, as voted for by you

Last week we held a poll asking for YOU to choose the best HIM songs ever. Not an easy answer, we’re sure you’ll agree. Over their 26 year career, Ville Valo and his merry men have released eight studio albums, creating some seriously dark and emotive art in the process. From the poppier end of Deep Shadows And Brilliant Highlights to the monumental Love Metal, the Finns have spread themselves across the pitch black landscape of love, loss and heartache.

But which song came out on top?

Well, according to Metal Hammer readers, the greatest HIM song of all time is… Sleepwalking Past Hope!

Taking from 2007’s Venus Doom album – a record Ville describes as his nod to bands like My Dying Bride and Paradise Lost – it’s a 10-minute opus that perfectly captures this love of doom and bands like Cathedral.

Hundreds of votes were cast in the poll, and it was really close at the top, so if you’re after the definitive list of the best HIM songs, then this is all you need:

1) Sleepwalking Past Hope

2) The Funeral Of Hearts

3) Join Me in Death

4) Right Here In My Arms

5) In Joy And Sorrow

6) The Sacrament

7) Gone With The Sin

8) Killing Loneliness

9) Rip Out The Wings Of A Butterfly

10) The Path

11) Bury Me Deep Inside Your Heart

12) Your Sweet Six Six Six

13) When Love And Death Embrace

14) Heartache Every Moment

15) Vampire Heart

16) Buried Alive By Love

17) Wicked Game

18) Resurrection

19) It’s All Tears (Drown In This Love)

20) Razorblade Kiss

