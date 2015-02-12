Video: Thunder at Brooklyn Bowl

Thunder have released a live video of Black Water, filmed before an invited audience at London’s Brooklyn Bowl last November. The studio version of the song comes from the band’s Wonder Days album, which is out next week. Wonder Days is the follow-up to 2008’s Bang!

Live versions of two other new tracks recorded on the same night appear on the free CD that adorns the cover of the current issue of Classic Rock. Thunder, Live At Brooklyn Bowl, London will only be available while the magazine is on sale_. _

Thunder first detailed Wonder Days in November, before releasing a live video of the title track filmed in Tokyo.

Wonder Days is released on Monday, with various packages available from the band’s website.

Thunder: Wonder Days