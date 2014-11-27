Thunder detail Wonder Days

Thunder have released details of their upcoming new album Wonder Days.

The band’s 10th album – and first since 2008’s Bang! – is released on February 16 via earMUSIC and follows this week’s unveiling of the video for the record’s title track.

Wonder Days was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, with guitarist Luke Morley doubling as producer.

The record label describe the album as “a potent mix of blues, soul and rock ’n’ roll that is as contemporary as it is steeped in the finest music of the last few decades.”

Wonder Days was recorded without Thunder’s rhythm guitarist Ben Matthews, who was receiving treatment for throat cancer. He has since been given the all-clear.

The band said on a number of occasions that they would not make another album, but had a change of heart this year. Singer Danny Bowes said in July: “You can call it a u-turn if you want, but so far I haven’t heard much in the way of complaint.”

Thunder hit the road in March with dates in Leeds on March 12, Birmingham on March 13 and London on March 14. Reef and Tax The Heat are the support acts.

Wonder Days tracklist