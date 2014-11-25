Thunder release Wonder Days video

Thunder have released a video for Wonder Days, the title track of the band's forthcoming album. Full details surrounding the release, the follow-up to 2008's Bang!, will be announced tomorrow. The video was filmed recently in Tokyo in front of 15,000 fans.

Singer Danny Bowes says, “What can I say about ‘Wonder Days’? Well, it’s the title track from the new Thunder album, our first in six years, and if you listen closely it tells the story of why we came together all those years ago to form the band. So with that in mind, we thought it’s the perfect track to introduce everyone to what we’ve been up to recently… which is making an album that we are all incredibly proud of! We played it live for the first time last month at Loud Park in Tokyo and filmed it for your pleasure. We like the song so much, we think we’ll play it again next March, along with a lot more from the new album. Come see us - a good time is guaranteed for all!”

Last month Thunder played a free show for fans at London’s Brooklyn Bowl venue, a show recorded for release as a cover-mount CD accompanying the February 2015 edition of Classic Rock. In September, the band promised the new album would be worth the wait, and announced a short UK tour for March 2015, where they’ll play alongside Reef and Tax The Heat.