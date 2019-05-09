Video: Metallica's Kirk Hammett falls on stage in Milan… but keeps on playing

Kirk Hammett took a tumble during Metallica’s show in Milan last night.

The guitarist was tearing through Moth Into Flame when he slipped on his wah wah pedal, sending him sprawling on to his back.

Luckily, Kirk saw the funny side of the mishap and kept on playing… but with a bashful smile on his face.

After the show at the San Siro Ippodromo, Hammett posted a couple of video clips of the incident on his Instagram page, saying: “Ummm, I slipped on my wet wah pedal.

“It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower #slipperywhenwet #wahwahwah.”

Watch Kirk’s slip below.

Metallica kicked off the latest European leg of their WorldWired tour last week at Lisbon’s Estádio do Restelo.

Footage from the evening appeared online, with Metallica later posting a video to thank their Portuguese fans. The band did the same following their performance in Barcelona on Sunday night.

Metallica will continue their live shows in Zurich on Friday night, where hopefully conditions will be a little less treacherous.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany