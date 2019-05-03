Watch Metallica light up Lisbon on the opening night of their European tour

Metallica kicked off the latest European leg of their WorldWired tour on Wednesday evening at Lisbon’s Estádio do Restelo.
As reported yesterday, the band delivered a string of classic tracks – and even dusted off some rarely played songs in the shape of Disposable Heroes, The God That Failed and Frantic.
Video footage from the night has now emerged online, showing the band playing The Unforgiven, For Whom The Bell Tolls and Seek And Destroy.
Metallica have also thanked the Portuguese fans in a new video, which features backstage footage, fans arriving at the show and more.
Check out the clips below.
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo’s next show will take place in Madrid tonight.
Meanwhile, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile – the Ted Bundy film starring Hetfield – launches today on Netflix.
Earlier this week, lead actor Zac Efron praised the Metallica guitarist and vocalist for his performance, saying Hetfield “absolutely nailed” the part.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany