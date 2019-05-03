Watch Metallica light up Lisbon on the opening night of their European tour

Metallica kicked off the latest European leg of their WorldWired tour on Wednesday evening at Lisbon’s Estádio do Restelo.

As reported yesterday, the band delivered a string of classic tracks – and even dusted off some rarely played songs in the shape of Disposable Heroes, The God That Failed and Frantic.

Video footage from the night has now emerged online, showing the band playing The Unforgiven, For Whom The Bell Tolls and Seek And Destroy.

Metallica have also thanked the Portuguese fans in a new video, which features backstage footage, fans arriving at the show and more.

Check out the clips below.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo’s next show will take place in Madrid tonight.

Meanwhile, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile – the Ted Bundy film starring Hetfield – launches today on Netflix.

Earlier this week, lead actor Zac Efron praised the Metallica guitarist and vocalist for his performance, saying Hetfield “absolutely nailed” the part.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany