VIDEO: Linkin Park On Why They've Gone Heavy

Linkin Park's imminent new album promises to tread heavier waters than its predecessors, so we sat down for a chat with Chester and Mike to find out what prompted such a drastic change in direction.

The album, titled The Hunting Party, boasts the likes of System Of A Down’s Daron Malakian, Rage Against The Machine legend Tom Morello and Helmet’s Page Hamilton, and officially lands on June 16, days after they headline the Friday night of Download 2014. Order the album here and see what the lads had to say below…

Linkin Park Talk The Hunting Party