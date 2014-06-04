Video emerges for Waters charity track

A video has emerged online for a Roger Waters song recorded in aid of children in Latin America.

The Pink Floyd icon captured the track – The Child Will Fly – six years ago for the Fundacion Alas which works to improve health and education for youngsters in the region.

Now a video has been unveiled to accompany the track – which features Shakira and a trademark guitar solo by Eric Clapton.

Footage was shot in 2012, when Waters was in Buenos Aires performing a nine-show run of The Wall Live.

Watch the video for The Child Will Fly below