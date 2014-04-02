Video: Deaf Havana - 22

English alternative rock outfit Deaf Havana have released a video for their track 22.

It’s taken from their third album Old Souls, which was launched last year. Frontman James Veck-Gilodi recently said of the work: “I knew what I didn’t want it to sound like – an underground rock record. My aim was to write timeless songs. I thought about my actual influences – Springsteen in particular, and the sort of classic rock that doesn’t date.”

The band are currently touring the UK:

Apr 03: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 04: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 05: Manchester Academy

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 10: London Clapham Grand

Apr 11: London Clapham Grand

Apr 13: Oxford O2 Academy

Apr 14: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 15: Cardiff Great Hall

Apr 17: Brighton Concorde 2