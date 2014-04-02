Video: Deaf Havana - 22

English alternative rock outfit Deaf Havana have released a video for their track 22.
It’s taken from their third album Old Souls, which was launched last year. Frontman James Veck-Gilodi recently said of the work: “I knew what I didn’t want it to sound like – an underground rock record. My aim was to write timeless songs. I thought about my actual influences – Springsteen in particular, and the sort of classic rock that doesn’t date.”
The band are currently touring the UK:
Apr 03: Newcastle O2 Academy
Apr 04: Leeds O2 Academy
Apr 05: Manchester Academy
Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC
Apr 10: London Clapham Grand
Apr 11: London Clapham Grand
Apr 13: Oxford O2 Academy
Apr 14: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Apr 15: Cardiff Great Hall
Apr 17: Brighton Concorde 2