Victrola introduce their premium record player line with the V1 music system

In October this year, audio firm Victrola revealed the world’s first true portable record player in the shape of the Revolution Go. Now they have upped the game by introducing the first in their Victrola Premiere line - the V1 music system.

The V1 is an all-in-one turntable with internal stereo speakers and it also boasts Bluetooth capabilities. This means you can stream music through it and also connect the V1 to external Bluetooth speakers you may have in your home.

Victrola have kept inputs to a minimum to compliment the black and walnut finish, with an illuminated dial on the front used to adjust volume, while internal anti-vibration technology means no nasty record skips. There’s also an S1 wireless subwoofer included to give you a great audio experience.

Victrola CEO Scott Hagen says: “Victrola Premiere is a step above what one normally sees in our current product line, and with the V1 system, we feel we’ve truly gone back to our roots of being innovators of the vinyl listening experience.

“The detail that went into developing our new V1 music system represents a new era of vinyl listening that Victrola is gladly leading the charge on. This is a system we’re proud to hang our hat on and one that will redefine the all-in-one turntable category.”

The Victrola V1 is available priced at $499.99/£399.99 with further information on their range of turntables available on the official Victrola website.

