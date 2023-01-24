Viagra Boys, Black Country, New Road, CIVIC, Warmduscher join Wide Awake festival line-up

The organisers of London's premier leftfield indie / post-punk / Electronica / alt. festival Wide Awake announce a host of new acts for 2023

Viagra Boys, Black Country, New Road, CIVIC and Warmduscher are among the latest additions to this year's Wide Awake festival line-up.

They will join the previously-announced Caroline Polachek, Osees, Ty Segall, A Place To Bury Strangers , The Underground Youth and Gilla Band on the bill for the one day festival, which is set to take place in Brockwell Park in south London on May 27.

Other newly-announced acts for Wide Awake 2023 include Los Bitchos, CLAMM, Nuha Ruby Ra, Two Shell, Nice Biscuit and JJUUJJUU.

This will be the third staging of the 10,000 capacity leftfield indie / post-punk / Electronica / alt. festival. Year one saw performances by IDLES, Black Midi, Shame, Dry Cleaning, Self Esteem and more, while last summer's event was headlined by Primal Scream and dance duo Bicep.

In a statement, Wide Awake booker/co-founder Keith Miller says, “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far."

The organisers add: "We're still not quite done! Keep your eyes peeled for our DJ announcement coming early Spring."

Tickets for Wide Awake 2023 are on sale now.

In additional news, Viagra Boys scheduled January 25 headline show at London's O2 Academy Brixton has been moved to The Troxy.

The announcement follows the news last week that Lambeth council has suspended the venue's license for three months, at the request of the Metropolitan police.

The request was made in the wake of two deaths at the venue in December, following a crowd crush at a December 15 gig by Afrobeats singer Asake. Gig-goer Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, lost their lives as a result of the incident.

Other gigs which will be affected include bookings made by PVRIS, Palaye Royale, Hundred Reasons, Pendulum, Lamb Of God, Beartooth, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Suede.

